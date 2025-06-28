Left Menu

Telangana Honors Legacy Of Reformist PM Narasimha Rao On 104th Birth Anniversary

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other leaders commemorated the 104th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao by paying tributes at his memorial. Rao, credited with economic reforms, was also honored previously by having the state's veterinary university and a road in Hyderabad named after him.

Telangana's political leaders gathered to honor former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 104th birth anniversary. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led the tributes, acknowledging Rao as a pivotal figure in India's economic reform era.

Rao's contributions were celebrated with floral offerings at his portrait and memorial. Notably, the NDA government had previously recognized his impact by conferring the Bharat Ratna on him, which Telangana leaders viewed as a rectification of Congress's oversight.

Rao's transformative role as a reformist continues to be honored. The state's previous BRS regime named a university and road in his memory, underscoring his enduring legacy in Telangana and beyond.

