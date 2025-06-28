Telangana Honors Legacy Of Reformist PM Narasimha Rao On 104th Birth Anniversary

Telangana's political leaders gathered to honor former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 104th birth anniversary. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led the tributes, acknowledging Rao as a pivotal figure in India's economic reform era.

Rao's contributions were celebrated with floral offerings at his portrait and memorial. Notably, the NDA government had previously recognized his impact by conferring the Bharat Ratna on him, which Telangana leaders viewed as a rectification of Congress's oversight.

Rao's transformative role as a reformist continues to be honored. The state's previous BRS regime named a university and road in his memory, underscoring his enduring legacy in Telangana and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)