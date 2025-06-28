Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fianceé Lauren Sanchez made headlines with their extravagant wedding in Venice, Italy. Held on Friday, the ceremony took place amidst the romantic waterways of one of the world's renowned cities, attracting celebrities and media attention.

With dozens of private jets landing at Venice's airport and luxurious yachts in the city's canals, the event was marked by grandeur and exclusivity. Paparazzi thrived in capturing the couple alongside renowned guests such as Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates.

However, the celebration faced criticism for its opulence during times of rising global inequality and environmental challenges. Local activists and organizations staged protests, decrying the excess and its impact on Venice's residents and infrastructure.