Left Menu

Reflecting on the Past: 50 Years Since India's Emergency

A symposium in Delhi marked the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency. Leaders and journalists emphasized the importance of reflecting on this period as a dark chapter in India's democratic history, calling for justice and accountability. A documentary and book were released, with calls to investigate the event's full impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:59 IST
Reflecting on the Past: 50 Years Since India's Emergency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant symposium took place at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, commemorating 50 years since India's Emergency, a somber chapter in the nation's democratic history.

The event, titled 'Na Bhoolein, Na Shama Karen,' urged renewed evaluation and adherence to democratic principles and released a commemorative booklet and documentary.

Key figures, such as Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and veteran journalist Rajat Sharma, highlighted the era's authoritarian tendencies, advocating accountability and re-evaluation of constitutional changes made during that time.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025