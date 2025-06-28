Reflecting on the Past: 50 Years Since India's Emergency
A symposium in Delhi marked the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency. Leaders and journalists emphasized the importance of reflecting on this period as a dark chapter in India's democratic history, calling for justice and accountability. A documentary and book were released, with calls to investigate the event's full impact.
A significant symposium took place at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, commemorating 50 years since India's Emergency, a somber chapter in the nation's democratic history.
The event, titled 'Na Bhoolein, Na Shama Karen,' urged renewed evaluation and adherence to democratic principles and released a commemorative booklet and documentary.
Key figures, such as Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and veteran journalist Rajat Sharma, highlighted the era's authoritarian tendencies, advocating accountability and re-evaluation of constitutional changes made during that time.
