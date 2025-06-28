Reflecting on the Past: 50 Years Since India's Emergency

A significant symposium took place at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, commemorating 50 years since India's Emergency, a somber chapter in the nation's democratic history.

The event, titled 'Na Bhoolein, Na Shama Karen,' urged renewed evaluation and adherence to democratic principles and released a commemorative booklet and documentary.

Key figures, such as Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and veteran journalist Rajat Sharma, highlighted the era's authoritarian tendencies, advocating accountability and re-evaluation of constitutional changes made during that time.