Controversy and Support: Kneecap Takes Glastonbury by Storm Amid Political Pressures

Irish hip-hop group Kneecap performed at Glastonbury amid controversy, with British PM Keir Starmer criticizing their appearance due to terrorism charges against frontman Liam O'Hanna. Despite pressure to cancel the set, the band received strong support from both festival-goers and many in the music industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Irish hip-hop group Kneecap delivered an electrifying performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, defying criticism from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Frontman Liam O'Hanna, known on stage as Mo Chara, was recently charged with a terrorism offence over displaying a Hezbollah flag but has denied the allegation.

Critics, including Starmer, argued against Kneecap's appearance at the festival, where they performed to a packed outdoor arena with many waving Palestinian flags. Despite this, Kneecap's controversial set went ahead, igniting debate over the role of politics in entertainment.

Supporters of the band, including over 100 musicians, have rallied against efforts to cancel their performance, arguing that the festival is a global platform for diverse voices. Organiser Emily Eavis maintained that Glastonbury remains welcome to all, as Kneecap addressed pro-Palestinian sentiment on stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

