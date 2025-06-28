Controversy and Support: Kneecap Takes Glastonbury by Storm Amid Political Pressures

The Irish hip-hop group Kneecap delivered an electrifying performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, defying criticism from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Frontman Liam O'Hanna, known on stage as Mo Chara, was recently charged with a terrorism offence over displaying a Hezbollah flag but has denied the allegation.

Critics, including Starmer, argued against Kneecap's appearance at the festival, where they performed to a packed outdoor arena with many waving Palestinian flags. Despite this, Kneecap's controversial set went ahead, igniting debate over the role of politics in entertainment.

Supporters of the band, including over 100 musicians, have rallied against efforts to cancel their performance, arguing that the festival is a global platform for diverse voices. Organiser Emily Eavis maintained that Glastonbury remains welcome to all, as Kneecap addressed pro-Palestinian sentiment on stage.

