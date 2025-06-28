Celebrating 'Phule': A Film that Champions Social Justice

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, alongside senior Congress leaders, gathered for the showing of 'Phule,' directed by Ananth Mahadevan. The biographical film sheds light on the remarkable lives of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, key figures in combatting social injustice, such as caste and gender discrimination in India.

Praising the film, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud informed ANI, 'The film is wonderfully made.... We have urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for a tax exemption.... Seeing this film will inspire the people of Telangana.' Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also showed his strong support for 'Phule,' sharing on X that recognizing the history of the Bahujan society in films like this amplifies the voice of justice, a history often absent from mainstream education.

Released on April 25, 2025, 'Phule' stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, overcoming initial resistance due to its depiction of caste discrimination. During the screening, Director Ananth Mahadevan expressed his gratitude to Athawale for his endorsement, saying the film remains true to history and was made with passion. The narrative focuses on the Phules' fight against 19th-century caste discrimination, illiteracy, and gender biases, produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, with distribution by Zee Studios, featuring Vinay Pathak, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Darsheel Safary.