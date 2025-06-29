India's Fashion Frontier: The 2025 International Garment Fair
The India International Garment Fair will host over 360 exhibitors from India, showcasing to buyers from 79 countries. AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri highlights the event's focus on current apparel trends. Set for July 2025, the fair reflects India's strides in sustainable garment manufacturing and increasing exports.
India is set to host its much-anticipated India International Garment Fair (IIGF) from July 1-3, 2025, with over 360 exhibitors displaying their products to international buyers from 79 countries.
According to the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri, the event will concentrate on showcasing the latest apparel trends tailored specifically for the demands of the European Union, the US, and other Western markets. This aligns with India's push for sustainability in manufacturing.
Participants from 12 Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Haryana, will be part of the fair. The country's ready-made garment exports have surged by 12.8% to USD 2.88 billion during April-May 2025-26, highlighting a growing trend in sourcing from India.
