Left Menu

India's Fashion Frontier: The 2025 International Garment Fair

The India International Garment Fair will host over 360 exhibitors from India, showcasing to buyers from 79 countries. AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri highlights the event's focus on current apparel trends. Set for July 2025, the fair reflects India's strides in sustainable garment manufacturing and increasing exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:24 IST
India's Fashion Frontier: The 2025 International Garment Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to host its much-anticipated India International Garment Fair (IIGF) from July 1-3, 2025, with over 360 exhibitors displaying their products to international buyers from 79 countries.

According to the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri, the event will concentrate on showcasing the latest apparel trends tailored specifically for the demands of the European Union, the US, and other Western markets. This aligns with India's push for sustainability in manufacturing.

Participants from 12 Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Haryana, will be part of the fair. The country's ready-made garment exports have surged by 12.8% to USD 2.88 billion during April-May 2025-26, highlighting a growing trend in sourcing from India.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025