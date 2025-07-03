Aamir Khan to Headline Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as Chief Guest
Aamir Khan is set to be the chief guest at the 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, celebrating his contributions to Indian cinema. The event will feature a retrospective of his work, focusing on his latest film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' highlighting inclusivity and neurodivergence in storytelling.
The renowned Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is thrilled to announce Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as the chief guest for its 16th edition. Scheduled for August 14 to 24, the festival aims to celebrate Khan's significant influence on Indian cinema.
An exciting feature of the festival will be a special retrospective to honor his extraordinary contributions, alongside a spotlight event for his latest film 'Sitaare Zameen Par.' The movie, in which Khan plays a basketball coach mentoring neurodivergent adults, showcases a commitment to inclusive storytelling.
The festival will also host a conversation session with Aamir, director RS Prasanna, and Aparna Purohit of Aamir Khan Films. Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange praised Khan for using cinema as a force for social change, noting his impactful and empathetic storytelling.
