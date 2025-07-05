Historic Recognition: Swapneswar Mahadev Temple Declared Protected Monument
Swapneswar Mahadev Temple, a 6th-century Shiva temple in Odisha, has been granted protected monument status by the Archaeological Survey of India. This initiative, involving key political figures, aims to preserve the temple's heritage, reflecting its significance in Odisha's architectural and spiritual history.
- Country:
- India
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has officially declared the Swapneswar Mahadev Temple, built in the 6th century, as a protected monument site. Located in Punjiama village, Khurda district of Odisha, this declaration under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, emphasizes the national importance of the ancient temple.
Expressing gratitude, Odisha's Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders for their efforts in preserving the temple. Harichandan highlighted his father's role in the 1970s in entrusting the temple to the state's endowment commission, although it later faced neglect.
With renewed efforts under Prime Minister Modi's government, the process to preserve the temple was accelerated, culminating in its recognition as a protected site. The Swapneswar temple stands as a testament to Odisha's rich architectural and spiritual heritage, tracing back to the Shailodbhava dynasty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
