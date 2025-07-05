Left Menu

Historic Recognition: Swapneswar Mahadev Temple Declared Protected Monument

Swapneswar Mahadev Temple, a 6th-century Shiva temple in Odisha, has been granted protected monument status by the Archaeological Survey of India. This initiative, involving key political figures, aims to preserve the temple's heritage, reflecting its significance in Odisha's architectural and spiritual history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:46 IST
Historic Recognition: Swapneswar Mahadev Temple Declared Protected Monument
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has officially declared the Swapneswar Mahadev Temple, built in the 6th century, as a protected monument site. Located in Punjiama village, Khurda district of Odisha, this declaration under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, emphasizes the national importance of the ancient temple.

Expressing gratitude, Odisha's Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders for their efforts in preserving the temple. Harichandan highlighted his father's role in the 1970s in entrusting the temple to the state's endowment commission, although it later faced neglect.

With renewed efforts under Prime Minister Modi's government, the process to preserve the temple was accelerated, culminating in its recognition as a protected site. The Swapneswar temple stands as a testament to Odisha's rich architectural and spiritual heritage, tracing back to the Shailodbhava dynasty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025