Left Menu

Himachal's Tribute to Lord Ram's Timeless Ideals

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla marked the first anniversary of Lord Ram's idol installation at Raj Bhawan. The event celebrated the deity's principles of truth, righteousness, and humbleness, aiming to inspire good governance and compassionate leadership according to the ideal of Ram Rajya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:50 IST
Himachal's Tribute to Lord Ram's Timeless Ideals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the enduring principles symbolized by the idol of Lord Ram—truth, righteousness, and humbleness—during a ceremony commemorating its first installation anniversary at Raj Bhawan, Shimla.

The event was marked by traditional pooja ceremonies performed by the governor and his wife, which were dedicated to the well-being of the state's citizens. The idol, installed on July 5, 2024, serves as a constant reminder of the values that Lord Ram embodies, Shukla noted.

Governor Shukla highlighted the vision of Ram Rajya, promoting principles of equality and good governance, as the inspiration for leadership and community life. He reiterated the importance of compassion and selfless service, integral to Lord Rama's rule, as guiding principles for contemporary governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025