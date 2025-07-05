Himachal's Tribute to Lord Ram's Timeless Ideals
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla marked the first anniversary of Lord Ram's idol installation at Raj Bhawan. The event celebrated the deity's principles of truth, righteousness, and humbleness, aiming to inspire good governance and compassionate leadership according to the ideal of Ram Rajya.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the enduring principles symbolized by the idol of Lord Ram—truth, righteousness, and humbleness—during a ceremony commemorating its first installation anniversary at Raj Bhawan, Shimla.
The event was marked by traditional pooja ceremonies performed by the governor and his wife, which were dedicated to the well-being of the state's citizens. The idol, installed on July 5, 2024, serves as a constant reminder of the values that Lord Ram embodies, Shukla noted.
Governor Shukla highlighted the vision of Ram Rajya, promoting principles of equality and good governance, as the inspiration for leadership and community life. He reiterated the importance of compassion and selfless service, integral to Lord Rama's rule, as guiding principles for contemporary governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- Governor
- Shiv Pratap Shukla
- Lord Ram
- idol
- truth
- righteousness
- Shimla
- Raj Bhawan
- leadership
ALSO READ
The Hidden Truth: How Smoking Leaves Lasting Marks on Our Teeth
DNA Tests Uncover Truth: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims Identified
Messi and Miami's Moment of Truth Against PSG
The Truth Behind Biological Age Tests: Science or Clever Marketing?
Cricket & Controversy: Shikhar Dhawan's Memoir Unveils Unfiltered Truths