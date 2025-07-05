Himachal's Tribute to Lord Ram's Timeless Ideals

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the enduring principles symbolized by the idol of Lord Ram—truth, righteousness, and humbleness—during a ceremony commemorating its first installation anniversary at Raj Bhawan, Shimla.

The event was marked by traditional pooja ceremonies performed by the governor and his wife, which were dedicated to the well-being of the state's citizens. The idol, installed on July 5, 2024, serves as a constant reminder of the values that Lord Ram embodies, Shukla noted.

Governor Shukla highlighted the vision of Ram Rajya, promoting principles of equality and good governance, as the inspiration for leadership and community life. He reiterated the importance of compassion and selfless service, integral to Lord Rama's rule, as guiding principles for contemporary governance.

