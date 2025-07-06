Sikkim CM Celebrates Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang saluted the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, emphasizing the global impact of the Buddhist leader's message of peace and compassion. In his message, Tamang described the Dalai Lama as a beacon of wisdom, whose teachings have transcended religious and cultural boundaries.

The chief minister conveyed his deep appreciation for the spiritual leader's contributions to humanity, noting how the Dalai Lama has touched countless lives worldwide. Tamang praised the Dalai Lama's commitment to kindness and humanity, and the inspiration he provides to the people of Sikkim.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, Tamang expressed his prayers for the Dalai Lama's long life and good health, hoping he continues to illuminate the world with his presence and promote a universal message of love and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)