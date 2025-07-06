Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: A Global Celebration of Peace and Compassion

On Sunday, global leaders extended their greetings to the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 90th birthday, reaffirming their solidarity with the Tibetan people. The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, released a statement supporting the Tibetans' right to freely choose their religious leader, marking a defiant stance against China's policies.

The celebration was grand, with thousands gathering at the Dalai Lama temple in Dharamsala. The event saw participation from various Tibetan Buddhist sects, schoolchildren, and international attendees. Messages from figures like Taiwan's President and former U.S. presidents were shared, each emphasizing the Dalai Lama's enduring wisdom and compassionate teachings.

The Dalai Lama remains an influential spiritual leader, having fled to India in 1959. He has dedicated his life to promoting peace, compassion, and religious harmony. The Dalai Lama, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, continues to inspire with his teachings of kindness and altruism, resonating globally, beyond the Buddhist community.