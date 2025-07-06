Shiv Sena MLA Accuses Political Betrayal: Power Over Culture

In a bold claim, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS of misleading the public, suggesting their alliance aims primarily to gain control of the Mumbai civic body rather than genuinely supporting Marathi culture.

Sarnaik applauds Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his efforts to secure classical language status for Marathi from the Centre, showcasing commitment to the cause of Marathi people.

He criticizes the recent reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, highlighting that their past actions reveal a lack of sincere interest in Marathi culture, focusing instead on political gain.

