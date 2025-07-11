Entertainment Industry Buzz: Disney-ITV Alliance and AI's Role in Video Game Voice Acting

In a strategic move to capture new audiences, U.S entertainment giant Walt Disney and British broadcaster ITV have announced a joint streaming deal. Under this agreement, Disney+ subscribers in the UK will gain access to various ITVX shows at no additional charge, including 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' and 'Spy Among Friends'.

In other news, Apple is negotiating for U.S. Formula 1 broadcast rights following the commercial success of 'F1: The Movie'. The movie, starring Brad Pitt, has grossed more than $300 million globally, sparking Apple's interest in expanding its sports broadcasting offerings.

As the video game industry adapts to new technologies, a significant agreement has been signed between video game voice actors and studios, focusing on artificial intelligence protections. The contract marks the end of a lengthy strike and highlights AI's role in evolving voice acting security.