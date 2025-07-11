Maratha Fortifications Eye UNESCO Heritage Status
The 'Maratha Military Landscapes', a series of formidable fortifications established by the Maratha rulers, is among 30 global nominations considered for UNESCO World Heritage inscription. This session in Paris, lasting until July 16, evaluates the historical and strategic significance of these landscapes, showcasing India's military prowess between the 17th and 19th centuries.
'Maratha Military Landscapes', a testament to the strategic vision of the Maratha rulers, stands among the 30 global contenders for UNESCO World Heritage recognition. The World Heritage Committee's 47th session in Paris scrutinizes these nominations, which highlight global cultural importance.
The evaluation began with nominees like Cameroon's Diy-Gid-Biy Cultural Landscape, Malawi's cultural sites, and the UAE's Faya Palaeolandscape. India's 'Maratha Military Landscapes', featuring forts like Shivneri and Raigad, showcases a unique historical fortification system.
This UNESCO nomination, part of the 2024-25 cycle, emphasizes the Maratha military's strategic advancements from the 17th to the 19th century. The site's dedication demonstrates India's rich historical narrative and military ingenuity.
