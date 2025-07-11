Left Menu

Maratha Fortifications Eye UNESCO Heritage Status

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes', a series of formidable fortifications established by the Maratha rulers, is among 30 global nominations considered for UNESCO World Heritage inscription. This session in Paris, lasting until July 16, evaluates the historical and strategic significance of these landscapes, showcasing India's military prowess between the 17th and 19th centuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:08 IST
Maratha Fortifications Eye UNESCO Heritage Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Maratha Military Landscapes', a testament to the strategic vision of the Maratha rulers, stands among the 30 global contenders for UNESCO World Heritage recognition. The World Heritage Committee's 47th session in Paris scrutinizes these nominations, which highlight global cultural importance.

The evaluation began with nominees like Cameroon's Diy-Gid-Biy Cultural Landscape, Malawi's cultural sites, and the UAE's Faya Palaeolandscape. India's 'Maratha Military Landscapes', featuring forts like Shivneri and Raigad, showcases a unique historical fortification system.

This UNESCO nomination, part of the 2024-25 cycle, emphasizes the Maratha military's strategic advancements from the 17th to the 19th century. The site's dedication demonstrates India's rich historical narrative and military ingenuity.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025