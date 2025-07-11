Left Menu

Strict Measures Enforced Along Kanwar Yatra Route for Peaceful Pilgrimage

The Meerut district administration has prohibited cooking meat, fish, and eggs in eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to maintain its sanctity. Extensive security and surveillance plans are in place, while accommodations for pilgrims include health camps and food services. Violations by police personnel will result in departmental action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Meerut district administration has implemented a ban on cooking meat, fish, and eggs in eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to ensure the pilgrimage is conducted peacefully and respectfully, an official stated on Friday.

District Magistrate Dr. VK Singh confirmed the measure, noting that more than ten Food Safety Department teams are performing inspections. The preparation aligns with the holy month of Sawan when millions undertake the annual journey.

Security has been intensified, with the route divided into numerous zones and sectors, supported by thousands of police personnel and advanced monitoring technology. Essential services, including health camps and food supply, are provided for the expected influx of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

