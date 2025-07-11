Maratha Military Marvels Join UNESCO Heritage Roster

The majestic Maratha Military Landscapes have secured a place on the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List, reflecting the innovative military and fortification strategies of the Maratha rulers. The announcement was made by the United Nations body during their ongoing 47th session, held in Paris.

UNESCO's decision to add these significant sites was part of the adjudications for the 2024-25 cycle of nominations. The sites recognized include notable forts such as Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, and others in Maharashtra, as well as Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

Spanning diverse terrains, these historical components illustrate the strategic brilliance of the Maratha empire, which flourished between the 17th and 19th centuries, according to Indian authorities who championed the nomination.