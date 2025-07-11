Maratha Military Marvels Join UNESCO Heritage Roster
The Maratha Military Landscapes have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, highlighting their exceptional fortification systems across India. The decision was made during the 47th World Heritage Committee session. This nomination underscores the strategic military prowess of the Maratha rulers from the 17th to 19th centuries.
- Country:
- India
The majestic Maratha Military Landscapes have secured a place on the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List, reflecting the innovative military and fortification strategies of the Maratha rulers. The announcement was made by the United Nations body during their ongoing 47th session, held in Paris.
UNESCO's decision to add these significant sites was part of the adjudications for the 2024-25 cycle of nominations. The sites recognized include notable forts such as Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, and others in Maharashtra, as well as Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.
Spanning diverse terrains, these historical components illustrate the strategic brilliance of the Maratha empire, which flourished between the 17th and 19th centuries, according to Indian authorities who championed the nomination.
ALSO READ
Soaring Demand: Conquering Aviophobia After Air India's 171 Disaster
India is following a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China.
India's Stellar Voyage: Rakesh Sharma Reflects on Space Travel
Pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matched with Lashkar-e-Taiba's previous terror attacks in India: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
India has been consistent and steadfast in its policy in support of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.