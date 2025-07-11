Left Menu

Maratha Military Marvels Join UNESCO Heritage Roster

The Maratha Military Landscapes have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, highlighting their exceptional fortification systems across India. The decision was made during the 47th World Heritage Committee session. This nomination underscores the strategic military prowess of the Maratha rulers from the 17th to 19th centuries.

The majestic Maratha Military Landscapes have secured a place on the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List, reflecting the innovative military and fortification strategies of the Maratha rulers. The announcement was made by the United Nations body during their ongoing 47th session, held in Paris.

UNESCO's decision to add these significant sites was part of the adjudications for the 2024-25 cycle of nominations. The sites recognized include notable forts such as Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, and others in Maharashtra, as well as Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

Spanning diverse terrains, these historical components illustrate the strategic brilliance of the Maratha empire, which flourished between the 17th and 19th centuries, according to Indian authorities who championed the nomination.

