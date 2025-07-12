Left Menu

COS Expands to India: Fashion Forward in New Delhi

London-based fashion brand COS will open a new store in New Delhi, India, this Autumn-Winter as part of its global expansion strategy. This marks the brand's debut in India, offering their Autumn Winter 2025 collection and bringing a modern aesthetic to Indian customers.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

London-based fashion brand COS has announced its forthcoming entry into the Indian market with the launch of a new store in New Delhi this Autumn-Winter season.

This store opening represents COS' debut in India and is a significant step in its ongoing global expansion strategy, aimed at reaching new customers worldwide.

The New Delhi store will feature the Autumn Winter 2025 womenswear and menswear collections, providing Indian consumers with their first taste of COS' refined, modern aesthetics and immersive retail atmosphere. Since its inception in 2007, COS has expanded to 239 stores across 48 markets and maintains an online store in 38 markets.

