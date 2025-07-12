COS Expands to India: Fashion Forward in New Delhi
London-based fashion brand COS will open a new store in New Delhi, India, this Autumn-Winter as part of its global expansion strategy. This marks the brand's debut in India, offering their Autumn Winter 2025 collection and bringing a modern aesthetic to Indian customers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:55 IST
- Country:
- India
London-based fashion brand COS has announced its forthcoming entry into the Indian market with the launch of a new store in New Delhi this Autumn-Winter season.
This store opening represents COS' debut in India and is a significant step in its ongoing global expansion strategy, aimed at reaching new customers worldwide.
The New Delhi store will feature the Autumn Winter 2025 womenswear and menswear collections, providing Indian consumers with their first taste of COS' refined, modern aesthetics and immersive retail atmosphere. Since its inception in 2007, COS has expanded to 239 stores across 48 markets and maintains an online store in 38 markets.
- READ MORE ON:
- COS
- New Delhi
- India
- fashion
- launch
- expansion
- retail
- global strategy
- collections
- store opening
Advertisement
ALSO READ
L&T Technology Services Launches Cutting-Edge Engineering Hub in Plano
AVG Logistics Launches Electric Fleet, Sets Benchmark for Green Logistics in India
Wakefit Innovations Set to Launch IPO: A New Era for Home Furnishings
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'CM Yuva' App to Empower Youth and Boost MSMEs
Luxury Retail's Shift: Experiential Flagships in China