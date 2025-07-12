Surge in Pilgrim Numbers at Amarnath Shrine

On Saturday, an impressive number of over 19,000 pilgrims paid their respects at Lord Shiva's sacred Amarnath cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas. This significant turnout has pushed the total number of visitors to 182,746 since the pilgrimage commenced on July 3.

Officials disclosed that the recent group of 19,020 pilgrims consisted of 13,980 men, 4,272 women, 225 children, 103 sadhus, 20 sadhvis, and 420 security forces personnel who undertook the spiritual journey to the 3,800-metre high shrine.

The Amarnath Yatra remains a fervent annual religious event, drawing thousands of devotees seeking blessings at this revered location, amidst tight security measures ensuring the safety and smooth progress of the pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)