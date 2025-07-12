Left Menu

Surge in Pilgrim Numbers at Amarnath Shrine

Over 19,000 pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday, increasing the total number of visitors to 182,746 since the yatra began on July 3. The visitors included males, females, children, sadhus, sadhvis, and security personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:33 IST
Surge in Pilgrim Numbers at Amarnath Shrine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, an impressive number of over 19,000 pilgrims paid their respects at Lord Shiva's sacred Amarnath cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas. This significant turnout has pushed the total number of visitors to 182,746 since the pilgrimage commenced on July 3.

Officials disclosed that the recent group of 19,020 pilgrims consisted of 13,980 men, 4,272 women, 225 children, 103 sadhus, 20 sadhvis, and 420 security forces personnel who undertook the spiritual journey to the 3,800-metre high shrine.

The Amarnath Yatra remains a fervent annual religious event, drawing thousands of devotees seeking blessings at this revered location, amidst tight security measures ensuring the safety and smooth progress of the pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025