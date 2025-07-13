Left Menu

Param Sundari: A Thrilling Ride of Chaos and Laughter

'Param Sundari', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is set in Kerala's backwaters. Originally scheduled for July, its release is postponed to August. Directed by Tushar Jalota, this comedy, produced by Maddock Films, promises unexpected twists. Kapoor will later star in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

The highly-anticipated film 'Param Sundari', starring bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is poised to hit theaters worldwide this August. The film promises a thrilling narrative set against the vibrant backwaters of Kerala, with plenty of laughter and chaos in store for viewers.

Initially planned to release in late July, the movie, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, faced a slight postponement. The new release date in August has yet to be announced. Jalota, known for 'Dasvi', brings his signature storytelling flair to 'Param Sundari'.

Janhvi Kapoor, who stars as the titular Sundari, will also feature in the romantic comedy 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', alongside Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is set to captivate audiences with his role in the upcoming folk thriller 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest', slated for a May 2026 release.

