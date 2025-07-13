Left Menu

Tollywood Mourns the Loss of Legendary Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

Megastar Chiranjeevi pays tribute to veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away at 83 in Hyderabad. Remembering their debut movie, 'Pranam Khareedu,' Chiranjeevi highlighted Rao's impact on cinema. As industry figures gathered to honor Rao, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged the actor's irreplaceable contribution to Telugu film.

Renowned Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, aged 83, has passed away in Hyderabad, leading to a wave of tributes from the film industry's stalwarts. Megastar Chiranjeevi, visiting Rao's residence to pay his respects, reflected on their shared journey that began with the 1978 film 'Pranam Khareedu'.

Chiranjeevi, speaking to the media, hailed Rao as a 'legendary character actor,' reminiscing about their special collaborations over the years. Addressing the loss, he expressed heartfelt condolences to Rao's family and emphasized the actor's significant impact on Telugu cinema.

The news of Rao's demise prompted film stars, political leaders, and admirers to gather at his residence. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, in a social media post, mourned the loss and celebrated Rao's memorable roles, underscoring his vital contributions to both cinema and theatre over four decades.

