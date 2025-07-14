Delhi Government Ensures Secure Kanwar Yatra Amid Glass Shard Incident
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a safe Kanwar Yatra after glass shards were found on the route. An e-rickshaw driver was detained when 19 glass panels shattered along the path, raising concerns over security during the religious pilgrimage.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stated that any disruptions during the Kanwar Yatra will not be tolerated. This comes after glass shards were discovered along a portion of the yatra route in Shahdara, raising security concerns for the religious pilgrimage.
During a recent event, Gupta emphasized the government's determination to prevent any obstructions to the yatra, ensuring that all necessary facilities will be provided to the pilgrims. "The government is committed to a safe and comfortable Kanwar Yatra for all devotees," she asserted.
Authorities detained an e-rickshaw driver after his vehicle, transporting 19 glass panels, shattered along the route. The incident occurred between Shalimar Garden and Seelampur and has prompted increased vigilance along the Kanwar Yatra path.
(With inputs from agencies.)
