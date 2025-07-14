Peaceful Conclusion of Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Mewat - A Testament to Communal Harmony

The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra concluded without incident in Mewat, Haryana, amid stringent security measures following unrest in previous years. The event marked a unique union of devotion and communal harmony as members of Hindu and Muslim communities collectively participated in the procession.

Significant security arrangements, including the deployment of 2,500 police personnel and surveillance drones, ensured that the yatra finished peacefully. Authorities prohibited actions that could provoke religious tensions, reinforcing Mewat's long-standing 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb', showcasing mutual respect and collaboration between diverse faiths.

Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena commended the collaborative efforts of all involved, highlighting the welcoming gestures at over 60 points along the route. This event underscored Mewat's commitment to communal harmony despite recent challenges, with local leaders affirming the region's dedication to peace and cultural unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)