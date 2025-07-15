Left Menu

Social Media Clash Turns Violent in West Delhi

In West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, a social media influencer named Deepak Sharma was assaulted over an internet post. The attackers, identified as Pradeep Dhaka and his friends, were involved in the dispute. Authorities are investigating the case and working to apprehend those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:35 IST
Social Media Clash Turns Violent in West Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation erupted in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar as a social media influencer named Deepak Sharma was physically assaulted over a contentious internet post. The incident highlights the volatile nature of online disputes extending into the real world.

A video capturing the assault, shared widely online, depicts Sharma lying on the road while being attacked by a group. The police have identified the alleged assailants as Pradeep Dhaka and his associates, both claiming to be influencers themselves. The conflict allegedly originated from disagreements over social media content.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, confirmed the registration of a case under relevant legal sections. A team has been tasked with tracking down and apprehending the culprits. Both Deepak Sharma and Pradeep Dhaka were reportedly attending a common social gathering at Mall Road, where tensions flared over their online exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025