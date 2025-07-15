Social Media Clash Turns Violent in West Delhi

A violent altercation erupted in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar as a social media influencer named Deepak Sharma was physically assaulted over a contentious internet post. The incident highlights the volatile nature of online disputes extending into the real world.

A video capturing the assault, shared widely online, depicts Sharma lying on the road while being attacked by a group. The police have identified the alleged assailants as Pradeep Dhaka and his associates, both claiming to be influencers themselves. The conflict allegedly originated from disagreements over social media content.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, confirmed the registration of a case under relevant legal sections. A team has been tasked with tracking down and apprehending the culprits. Both Deepak Sharma and Pradeep Dhaka were reportedly attending a common social gathering at Mall Road, where tensions flared over their online exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)