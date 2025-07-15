Left Menu

Amit Kakkar: Catalyst of Global Change and Compassion

Amit Kakkar’s unconventional career spans consultancy, education, technology, and social transformation. From modest beginnings in Punjab, his journey has been defined by ethical leadership and global impact. As a connector across various fields, he continues to champion access to opportunities and transformative change on a global scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:14 IST
In a linear world, Amit Kakkar's career is anything but conventional. Originating from Punjab, India, his multifaceted journey encompasses consultancy, education, technology, and social transformation.

For over two decades, Kakkar has quietly influenced sectors ranging from international education to healthcare and real estate, all while prioritizing service to others.

His commitment to breaking down barriers symbolizes an innovative approach to global opportunities, with an unyielding focus on ethical and compassionate leadership.

