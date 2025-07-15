Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires India with Stellar Homecoming

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's return to Earth from the Axiom-4 mission has sparked widespread celebration in India, particularly in his home state of Uttar Pradesh. Leaders across the political spectrum have applauded his contributions, emphasizing the mission's significance in inspiring the youth and advancing scientific research.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the accolades, hailing Shukla's dedication and courage as emblematic of India's commitment to scientific excellence. His fellow state leader, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, highlighted the inspiration Shukla's journey has provided to millions of young Indians aspiring to reach great heights.

The mission, which saw Shukla complete over 310 orbits after being launched on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, included vital microgravity experiments beneficial for India's Gaganyaan program. Shukla's homecoming was welcomed as a landmark achievement, uniting the nation in pride and anticipation of future space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)