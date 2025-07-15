Just wanted to be a part of the legacy: Karan Tacker on 'Special Ops 2'

Actor Karan Tacker, known for his shows such as ''Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'' and ''Khakhi: The Bihar Chapter'', says Neeraj Pandey's ''Special Ops 2'' gave him an opportunity to be a part of the legacy show for third time.

The 39-year-old actor essays the role of Farooq Ali, a RAW agent in the thriller series, the first season of which was released in 2020. ''Special OPS 2'' is set to stream on Jio Hotstar from July 18. Kay Kay Menon stars as the protagonist Himmat Singh in the series.

''The fact that I was a part of 'Special Ops 1'... I just wanted to be part of the legacy and in whatever capacity the show expects me to be. It's amazing to be working with Neeraj Pandey all over again, and to be a part of the show which has Kay Kay Menon and so many other celebrated actors,'' Tacker told PTI in an interview.

Besides ''Special OPS 2'', the actor has ''Tanvi: The Great'' releasing in theatres on July 18. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film also features Boman Irani and newcomer Shubhangi Dutt. It follows the emotional journey of a young autistic woman, played by Dutt, and her determination to realise her late father's dream of honouring the Indian tricolor at the world's highest battlefield - Siachen.

The film was screened at the Cannes Film Market in May. Tacker attended the screening at the prestigious film festival alongside Kher, Dutt, and Irani.

Asked if it was on his bucket list to visit Cannes, the actor said it wasn't even in his dreams.

''I never really dreamed that far. So, I was just happy that this dream was not mine, but it happened, and it happened in such a glorified way that we got to exhibit our film on an international platform like Cannes,'' he said.

Tacker said working with Kher was a pleasant experience as he knows how to get the best performance out of an actor.

''The experience was really good. He is a very sweet guy and a very compassionate director. Because he is an actor himself, he knows what an actor requires in the middle of a scene to get the best performance out of him. It was nice to be directed by him.''

