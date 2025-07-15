Left Menu

Unveiling the Future: Indian DJ Expo 2025

The Indian DJ Expo 2025 will feature over 500 national and international brands from July 31 to August 2 at Bharat Mandapam. Attendees can explore innovations in Pro Sound, Light, AV, and more, alongside live demos and panels led by industry experts to enhance professional growth.

Unveiling the Future: Indian DJ Expo 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Indian DJ Expo 2025 is set to take center stage from July 31 to August 2 at Bharat Mandapam, offering a platform for over 500 global and local brands. This annual gathering promises to display cutting-edge developments in Pro Sound, Pro Light, Pro AV, and other dynamic technologies.

The expo's comprehensive agenda includes exhibits of state-of-the-art solutions for diverse sectors such as music, events, and entertainment. Attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations, participate in interactive workshops, and gain insights from expert panels featuring renowned industry professionals.

"The event serves as a significant opportunity for industry players to explore innovative products, enhance their business strategies, and capitalize on unprecedented growth avenues," stated DJ Expo Convenor Manuel Dias. Key highlights encompass advanced integration options and special effects solutions tailored for the thriving entertainment market.

