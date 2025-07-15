Shaping the Future: Youngpreneurs Leading India's Startup Boom

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated the emergence of dynamic young entrepreneurs whose forward-thinking vision is shaping India's economic landscape.

Speaking at the Youngpreneur Summit 2025 hosted by the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), Gupta emphasized the pivotal role today's youth play in fostering a self-reliant nation. The summit provided a platform for school students to present their startups, underline Gupta's assertion about the shift towards a robust startup culture in India.

The event theme, 'Made in Mind, Built in Bharat,' resonated with Gupta as she commended India's growing global recognition for its homegrown innovations. She underscored the significance of supporting young minds as they contribute to the nation's pride, advocating that when young Indians prioritize national development, meaningful progress is inevitable.