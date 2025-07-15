Left Menu

Dramatic Shooting Incident Involving Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria

An FIR has been filed after a shooting incident targeting Rahul Fazilpuria, a Haryanvi singer, in Gurugram. Police identified the attackers and found a car linked to the attack. While police suspect no gang involvement, security concerns persist following received threats. Five teams have been assembled for swift apprehension.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed concerning the recent firing aimed at Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria in Gurugram, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the police, the attackers have been identified and a vehicle involved in the incident has been recovered from the Bilaspur area. The Tata Punch car, owned by Sushil from Sonipat, was traced to Gautam, another Sonipat resident, who rented it on July 11. Investigators tracked the vehicle's GPS and are reviewing CCTV footage to confirm its movements.

The Gurugram police spokesperson assured that the attackers will be apprehended shortly. Fazilpuria had previously faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, although police deny any direct connection to this attack. Despite withdrawn security, five teams are actively pursuing the suspects following Fazilpuria's official complaint.

