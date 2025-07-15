Dramatic Shooting Incident Involving Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed concerning the recent firing aimed at Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria in Gurugram, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the police, the attackers have been identified and a vehicle involved in the incident has been recovered from the Bilaspur area. The Tata Punch car, owned by Sushil from Sonipat, was traced to Gautam, another Sonipat resident, who rented it on July 11. Investigators tracked the vehicle's GPS and are reviewing CCTV footage to confirm its movements.

The Gurugram police spokesperson assured that the attackers will be apprehended shortly. Fazilpuria had previously faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, although police deny any direct connection to this attack. Despite withdrawn security, five teams are actively pursuing the suspects following Fazilpuria's official complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)