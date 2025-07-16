Aasif Khan: On the Road to Recovery After Heart Scare
Actor Aasif Khan, known for his roles in 'Panchayat' and 'Paatal Lok', is recovering after a heart attack. He is hospitalized in Mumbai and has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans. Khan remains positive, urging others to appreciate life’s brevity.
Actor Aasif Khan, widely recognized for his performances in hit series such as 'Panchayat' and 'Paatal Lok', is on the mend following a heart attack, according to sources close to him. Currently, Khan is recuperating at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.
Confirming the news, a source stated, 'He suffered a heart attack and is receiving care at the hospital.' Khan has also updated his Instagram followers, expressing his steady recovery and gratitude for the outpouring of support and well wishes.
'I'm on the road to recovery and feeling much better,' Khan shared, thanking his fans for their support. He also reflected on the transient nature of life, encouraging others to cherish every moment. Khan has played pivotal roles in several series and films, including 'Mirzapur' and 'The Great Indian Family'.
