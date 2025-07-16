Left Menu

Wayanad Coffee Gains Special Mention in ODOP Program

Wayanad's GI-tagged robusta coffee received recognition in the One District One Product program for its unique quality and contribution to the district's economy. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi highlighted this achievement on social media, applauding the farmers and local identity. ODOP aims to promote regional development across India.

  • India

Wayanad's renowned GI-tagged robusta coffee has achieved significant recognition by being featured in the Centre's One District One Product (ODOP) programme. This accomplishment was announced by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, who emphasized the unique identity and economic contribution of the coffee.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi stated, 'Wayanad Coffee has received a Special Mention under Category A – Agriculture in the GoI's ODOP program — the first such recognition for any product from Kerala.' This acknowledgment celebrates the dedication and efforts of Wayanad's farmers.

The ODOP initiative's purpose is to foster regional development across India by selecting and promoting distinctive products from each district. The recent success story of Wayanad Coffee serves as an inspiration to continually support and cherish the region's rich heritage and the hardworking spirit of its people.

