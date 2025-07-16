Shooting Incident at Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Stirs Controversy
A man named Vishal has been arrested in connection with shooting at singer Rahul Fazilpuria. This incident was linked to a dispute over a financial investment of Rs 5 crore by Deepak Nandal. Fazilpuria had previously faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
In a dramatic turn of events, a 25-year-old man identified as Vishal has been apprehended following a shooting incident involving singer Rahul Fazilpuria, according to police statements on Wednesday.
Vishal, hailing from Jajjal, Haryana, was reportedly instrumental in planning the attack by providing critical information about Fazilpuria's movements. This development comes amidst claims by Sunil Sardhania, who took responsibility for the attack due to an alleged financial dispute.
The rift stemmed from an investment dispute involving Rs 5 crore by Deepak Nandal, who purportedly funded Fazilpuria's rise to fame. Meanwhile, Fazilpuria has endured previous threats, necessitating a brief period of police protection.
