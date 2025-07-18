Left Menu

1VERSE: Bridging Worlds Through K-pop with North Korean Defectors

1VERSE, a new K-pop boy band, includes members from North Korea, Japan, and the US. Their debut album reflects the harrowing experiences of defecting from North Korea. The group aims to bring authenticity to the K-pop industry and hopes to inspire others with their diverse backgrounds and music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 06:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking K-pop band, 1VERSE, made a striking global debut on Friday with its diverse lineup that features two North Korean defectors. The multinational quintet, which includes members from Japan and the US, released their first EP, 'The 1st Verse,' with tracks like the poignant 'Shattered,' addressing the harsh realities of fleeing a repressive regime.

The lead singles and their high-energy music videos underscore the band's commitment to authenticity in an often polished industry. Among the members, Yu Hyuk, who overcame tremendous adversity in North Korea, shares his story of survival and triumph. Fellow defector Kim Seok also infuses his insights, having experienced K-pop initially through smuggled videos.

Under the direction of producer Michelle Cho, 1VERSE seeks to challenge the K-pop status quo with voices of resilience and hope. This fresh narrative in the music scene brings a touch of real-world struggle, resonating with fans and amplifying messages of perseverance and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

