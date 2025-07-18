Crackdown on Noisy Rides: Police Target Silencer-Free Motorcycles
Police are taking action against kanwariyas using motorcycles without silencers. A shopkeeper named Honey was arrested for supplying modified silencers. So far, police have confiscated 12 modified silencers and over 15 motorcycles operating without silencers on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.
Police have cracked down on kanwariyas riding motorcycles without silencers, as reported by a senior official on Friday.
Superintendent of Police, City, Satyanarayan Parajapat, announced that the riders have been instructed to avoid using motorcycles without silencers to maintain public peace.
In connection with this, a local shopkeeper, Honey, was detained for selling modified silencers, and authorities have seized 12 such silencers. Additionally, more than 15 motorcycles, found operating without silencers along the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, have been confiscated by the police.
