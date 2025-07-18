Karnataka's Rise as a Global R&D Powerhouse

Karnataka is progressively positioning itself as a global R&D hub, according to state Minister for IT/BT Priyank Kharge. Speaking at the CII Karnataka R&D Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, Kharge highlighted the state's robust infrastructure and progressive policies that are primed for future technologies globally.

To realize its vision, Karnataka needs to bolster industry-academia partnerships, attract investments in deep tech, and nurture an environment conducive to scaling ideas into global solutions. This sentiment was echoed by CII Karnataka State Council chairman Rabindra Srikantan and other key speakers at the summit.

The conference featured a workshop on driving R&D in Indian firms, discussing strategies to enhance research capabilities and foster innovation beyond Bengaluru. Participants also focused on strengthening R&D in sectors like defence, aerospace, and space, aligning with national priorities and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)