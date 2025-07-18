Michelle Monaghan to Star in Upcoming Comedy 'Little Brother'

Hollywood star Michelle Monaghan is stepping into the spotlight once again as she takes on a leading role in the comedy 'Little Brother'. Known for her performances in 'The White Lotus' and 'Mission: Impossible III', the 49-year-old actor is set to star alongside John Cena and Eric Andre in director Matt Spicer's latest endeavor.

In 'Little Brother', Monaghan will portray a major real estate agent whose life turns topsy-turvy upon the unexpected return of her quirky brother. The film, written by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel, is produced by David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer for Middle Child Pictures, and promises a star-studded cast including Chris Meloni and Ego Nwodim.

Looking ahead, Monaghan will also feature in Netflix's adaptation of the popular crime thriller novel 'The Whisper Man', sharing the screen with the legendary Robert De Niro under the direction of James Ashcroft, with a release slated for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)