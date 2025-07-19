Left Menu

Roadshow Unites Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for Tourism Boost

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board held a roadshow to bolster tourism ties with Rajasthan. The event highlighted Madhya Pradesh's cultural and natural attractions, aiming for experiential and sustainable tourism. It featured a collaboration among tourism stakeholders and promoted key attractions like UNESCO World Heritage sites and upcoming festivals.

Roadshow Unites Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for Tourism Boost
The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organized a vibrant roadshow on Friday to enhance tourism collaboration with Rajasthan ahead of October's travel mart.

Bidisha Mukherjee, the board's Additional Managing Director, emphasized the state's cultural richness, offering a tourism experience that transcends mere sightseeing, with an immersive focus on culture, heritage, and community.

The event gathered tour operators, hoteliers, and stakeholders, showcasing Madhya Pradesh's rich tapestry of cultural and historical attractions, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, and announced upcoming tourism festivals to draw more visitors.

