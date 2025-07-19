Roadshow Unites Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for Tourism Boost

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organized a vibrant roadshow on Friday to enhance tourism collaboration with Rajasthan ahead of October's travel mart.

Bidisha Mukherjee, the board's Additional Managing Director, emphasized the state's cultural richness, offering a tourism experience that transcends mere sightseeing, with an immersive focus on culture, heritage, and community.

The event gathered tour operators, hoteliers, and stakeholders, showcasing Madhya Pradesh's rich tapestry of cultural and historical attractions, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, and announced upcoming tourism festivals to draw more visitors.