West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked the birth anniversary of celebrated poet and playwright Dwijendralal Ray by honoring his profound influence on Bengali literature. She underscored the relevance of Ray's work amidst perceived cultural challenges currently faced by the Bengali community.
Banerjee recalled introducing the 'Dhanadhanya Express' during her tenure as railway minister, a tribute to Ray's legacy. This initiative reflects her dedication to preserving and celebrating Bengali heritage through significant infrastructural developments.
Her homage to Ray reinforces his patriotic songs and plays as timeless sources of inspiration. Banerjee's efforts include naming a state-of-the-art auditorium and a bridge in Kolkata after Ray, further cementing his legacy in Bengal's cultural landscape.
