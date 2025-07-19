Tragedy Strikes Ha Long Bay: Boat Capsizing Amid Thunderstorm
A tourist boat, The Wonder Sea, capsized during a thunderstorm in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, resulting in 18 fatalities. Rescuers saved 12, but 23 remain missing. A 14-year-old boy survived after hours in the capsized hull. A tropical storm, Wipha, is approaching the northern region.
A tragic accident unfolded in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay as The Wonder Sea tourist boat capsized amid a sudden thunderstorm, claiming the lives of 18 and leaving many more missing, according to state media reports.
The boat, carrying 48 passengers and five crew members, encountered perilous conditions when strong winds caused it to overturn, with rescuers managing to save 12 people from the vessel. Among the survivors was a 14-year-old boy, discovered four hours after the incident inside the overturned hull.
Most passengers were tourists from Hanoi, including up to 20 children. Authorities now brace for the impact of Tropical Storm Wipha, predicted to hit the northern region, intensifying concerns for the area around Ha Long Bay.
ALSO READ
Indonesian rescuers intensify search for 30 people missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Chinese missing in Thailand rescued, China embassy says
UPDATE 1-Chinese national missing in Thailand rescued, embassy warns of shady job offers
Fire breaks out in high-rise in Goregaon East, doused; one person rescued, no one hurt
Man rescued from flooded river bridge in Maharashtra’s Palghar district