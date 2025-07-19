Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ha Long Bay: Boat Capsizing Amid Thunderstorm

A tourist boat, The Wonder Sea, capsized during a thunderstorm in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, resulting in 18 fatalities. Rescuers saved 12, but 23 remain missing. A 14-year-old boy survived after hours in the capsized hull. A tropical storm, Wipha, is approaching the northern region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Halongbay | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident unfolded in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay as The Wonder Sea tourist boat capsized amid a sudden thunderstorm, claiming the lives of 18 and leaving many more missing, according to state media reports.

The boat, carrying 48 passengers and five crew members, encountered perilous conditions when strong winds caused it to overturn, with rescuers managing to save 12 people from the vessel. Among the survivors was a 14-year-old boy, discovered four hours after the incident inside the overturned hull.

Most passengers were tourists from Hanoi, including up to 20 children. Authorities now brace for the impact of Tropical Storm Wipha, predicted to hit the northern region, intensifying concerns for the area around Ha Long Bay.

