Women Shine in Healthcare Leadership at IIHMR Convocation

At IIHMR University's Annual Convocation 2025, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kishanrao Bagde commended the increasing role of women in healthcare leadership, as all four gold medals were clinched by female graduates. This year's batch saw a higher number of female graduates, with women making up 58% of the cohort.

Bagde urged students to leverage their skills in nation-building and encouraged collaboration with international institutions. The convocation, attended by 423 graduates from diverse programs, celebrated significant achievements, including the inauguration of the university's new Centre for Clinical Research.

Guest of Honour Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi and RUHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Pramod Yeole stressed the importance of rural healthcare and leadership, while IIHMR President Dr. P.R. Sodani revealed the highest salary package of the year at Rs 28.56 LPA, with 11 students securing international placements.

