Supreme Court Judges Green the Nation at Van Mahotsav 2025

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and several Supreme Court judges marked their participation in the Van Mahotsav 2025 celebration on Saturday by planting trees. The event, held under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign, took place at the President's Body Guard Ground in Delhi Ridge.

In a reflective address, CJI Gavai emphasized the significance of sustainable development. While acknowledging the necessity of national progress, he pondered the potential costs involved, citing the Supreme Court's landmark rulings, including the pivotal T N Godavarman case, that have shaped forest and environmental protection policies.

Highlighting the judiciary's commitment, he reiterated that the current generation must preserve forests for future generations. The Supreme Court's crucial role in tackling Delhi's pollution, as evidenced by the MC Mehta case, was also underscored. Notable attendees included Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

