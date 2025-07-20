Left Menu

Reviving History: Restoration of Palamau's Twin Forts in Jharkhand

The restoration of the over 400-year-old twin forts in Palamau Tiger Reserve, Jharkhand, is set to begin. Built by the Chero kings, these forts require careful restoration due to historical significance and environmental hurdles. The project, costing up to Rs 50 crore, aims to preserve the unique Islamic architecture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:27 IST
Reviving History: Restoration of Palamau's Twin Forts in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited restoration of the historic twin forts in Palamau Tiger Reserve, Jharkhand, is finally on the horizon after decades of delays. An official detailed project report has paved the way for the intricate conservation work.

The forts, dating back over 400 years, were originally constructed by the tribal Chero kings during the Mughal era. Recent meetings chaired by state officials have decided to initiate the tendering process to select parties experienced in archaeological site development.

Obstacles, including Maoist activity and those connected to their location within a tiger reserve, have previously hindered restoration efforts. With an estimated budget of Rs 40-50 crore, the endeavor promises to uphold the forts' original architecture while navigating ecological challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025