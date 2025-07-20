Reviving History: Restoration of Palamau's Twin Forts in Jharkhand

The long-awaited restoration of the historic twin forts in Palamau Tiger Reserve, Jharkhand, is finally on the horizon after decades of delays. An official detailed project report has paved the way for the intricate conservation work.

The forts, dating back over 400 years, were originally constructed by the tribal Chero kings during the Mughal era. Recent meetings chaired by state officials have decided to initiate the tendering process to select parties experienced in archaeological site development.

Obstacles, including Maoist activity and those connected to their location within a tiger reserve, have previously hindered restoration efforts. With an estimated budget of Rs 40-50 crore, the endeavor promises to uphold the forts' original architecture while navigating ecological challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)