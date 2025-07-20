Crocodile Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Man's Life Taken by Wildlife

In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man was killed by a crocodile in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The victim, identified as Mizaji Raikwar, went missing after venturing out to fish near Torya Tek, only to have his partially eaten body discovered in the Ken river.

Authorities confirmed that villagers had suspected a crocodile attack as a large reptile had been spotted in the area. Following an all-night search, police and villagers found Raikwar's remains and sent them for post-mortem at Rajnagar Health Centre.

In response to the incident, officials have warned residents to avoid water bodies during the monsoon season. The state government has also increased compensation for such attacks to Rs 25 lakh. Raikwar's family is set to receive financial aid once the post-mortem results are finalized.