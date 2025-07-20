Left Menu

Flowers from the Skies: Yogi Adityanath's Helicopter Gesture for Kanwariyas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed returning kanwariyas by showering flowers from a helicopter. The event took place as tight security measures were in place on the yatra routes. Adityanath also visited the Dudheshwar Nath Temple, underlining its cultural importance, and reviewed local infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:13 IST
Flowers from the Skies: Yogi Adityanath's Helicopter Gesture for Kanwariyas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a grand welcome to kanwariyas returning from Haridwar on Sunday, showering them with flowers from a helicopter. The kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva, were making their way back after completing a parikrama at the Shiv Chowk in Muzaffarnagar.

Authorities have fortified security on the kanwar yatra routes, which run along the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway and the Ganga Canal Road, as thousands journey home. The pilgrimage is set to conclude on July 23. In a show of further commitment, Adityanath visited the Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Ghaziabad, acknowledging the ongoing arrangements for kanwar yatras in the region.

The temple, described by Adityanath as a significant cultural landmark, not only hosted the CM's prayers but also highlighted ongoing developments, such as the Dudheshwarnath Corridor, aimed at enhancing accessibility between the GT Road and temple premises.

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025