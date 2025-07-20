Flowers from the Skies: Yogi Adityanath's Helicopter Gesture for Kanwariyas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a grand welcome to kanwariyas returning from Haridwar on Sunday, showering them with flowers from a helicopter. The kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva, were making their way back after completing a parikrama at the Shiv Chowk in Muzaffarnagar.

Authorities have fortified security on the kanwar yatra routes, which run along the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway and the Ganga Canal Road, as thousands journey home. The pilgrimage is set to conclude on July 23. In a show of further commitment, Adityanath visited the Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Ghaziabad, acknowledging the ongoing arrangements for kanwar yatras in the region.

The temple, described by Adityanath as a significant cultural landmark, not only hosted the CM's prayers but also highlighted ongoing developments, such as the Dudheshwarnath Corridor, aimed at enhancing accessibility between the GT Road and temple premises.