Flowers from the Skies: Yogi Adityanath's Helicopter Gesture for Kanwariyas
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed returning kanwariyas by showering flowers from a helicopter. The event took place as tight security measures were in place on the yatra routes. Adityanath also visited the Dudheshwar Nath Temple, underlining its cultural importance, and reviewed local infrastructure projects.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a grand welcome to kanwariyas returning from Haridwar on Sunday, showering them with flowers from a helicopter. The kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva, were making their way back after completing a parikrama at the Shiv Chowk in Muzaffarnagar.
Authorities have fortified security on the kanwar yatra routes, which run along the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway and the Ganga Canal Road, as thousands journey home. The pilgrimage is set to conclude on July 23. In a show of further commitment, Adityanath visited the Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Ghaziabad, acknowledging the ongoing arrangements for kanwar yatras in the region.
The temple, described by Adityanath as a significant cultural landmark, not only hosted the CM's prayers but also highlighted ongoing developments, such as the Dudheshwarnath Corridor, aimed at enhancing accessibility between the GT Road and temple premises.
