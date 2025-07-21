Jharkhand's Pioneering Step into Mining Tourism

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the state's groundbreaking launch of India's premier mining tourism venture on Monday. The initiative, formalized with Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), seeks to spotlight Jharkhand's rich mineral legacy.

This pioneering effort was inspired by Soren's recent visit to Barcelona's Gava Museum of Mines, which showcases ancient mining methods and historical artifacts. The project aims to attract tourists and educational groups to explore Jharkhand's 40% share of the nation's minerals.

Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation inked the MoU with CCL in the presence of state tourism minister Sudivya Kumar, who noted that the state now offers unprecedented access to its mining sector. Additionally, plans are underway for a new tourism circuit with Bharat Coking Coal Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)