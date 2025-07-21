Left Menu

Jharkhand's Pioneering Step into Mining Tourism

Jharkhand has launched India's first mining tourism initiative through an MoU with Coal India arm CCL, transforming its mining heritage into a unique tourism experience. Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the project's significance following his visit to a mining museum in Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:50 IST
Jharkhand's Pioneering Step into Mining Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the state's groundbreaking launch of India's premier mining tourism venture on Monday. The initiative, formalized with Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), seeks to spotlight Jharkhand's rich mineral legacy.

This pioneering effort was inspired by Soren's recent visit to Barcelona's Gava Museum of Mines, which showcases ancient mining methods and historical artifacts. The project aims to attract tourists and educational groups to explore Jharkhand's 40% share of the nation's minerals.

Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation inked the MoU with CCL in the presence of state tourism minister Sudivya Kumar, who noted that the state now offers unprecedented access to its mining sector. Additionally, plans are underway for a new tourism circuit with Bharat Coking Coal Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025