Jharkhand's Pioneering Step into Mining Tourism
Jharkhand has launched India's first mining tourism initiative through an MoU with Coal India arm CCL, transforming its mining heritage into a unique tourism experience. Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the project's significance following his visit to a mining museum in Barcelona.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the state's groundbreaking launch of India's premier mining tourism venture on Monday. The initiative, formalized with Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), seeks to spotlight Jharkhand's rich mineral legacy.
This pioneering effort was inspired by Soren's recent visit to Barcelona's Gava Museum of Mines, which showcases ancient mining methods and historical artifacts. The project aims to attract tourists and educational groups to explore Jharkhand's 40% share of the nation's minerals.
Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation inked the MoU with CCL in the presence of state tourism minister Sudivya Kumar, who noted that the state now offers unprecedented access to its mining sector. Additionally, plans are underway for a new tourism circuit with Bharat Coking Coal Limited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Chopra's 'Heads of State' Dominates Prime Video with Worldwide Acclaim
Explosive Incident at Sea: Greek Tanker Vilamoura Targeted
Youm-e-Ashur: A Nation in Mourning
Devastating Texas Floods: A Community in Mourning
Nation Mourns David Mabuza as Former Deputy President to Receive State Funeral