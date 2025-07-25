Echoes of Conservation: Celebrating Jim Corbett's Legacy
On his 150th birth anniversary, Jim Corbett's enduring legacy as a conservationist was celebrated in Uttarakhand. Renowned for transforming from a hunter of man-eater tigers to a pioneering conservationist, his influence in tiger preservation remains impactful, as acknowledged by conservation events and local testimonies throughout areas tied to his life.
In a heartfelt tribute to a man whose name is synonymous with conservation, Jim Corbett's 150th birth anniversary was celebrated across Uttarakhand. From the dense jungles to historic villages, officials, environmentalists, and locals united to honor the legendary conservationist.
Events across Corbett Tiger Reserve, his model village Chhoti Haldwani, and places like Kotdwar and Kalagarh commemorated Corbett's profound influence, emphasizing his initial role as a hunter of dangerous beasts turned vehement wildlife protector.
Corbett's transition from a hunter to a respected conservationist is widely credited for awakening global awareness about tiger preservation, making his name integral not only to India's wildlife conservation but also to local heritage and economy.
