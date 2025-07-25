Left Menu

Echoes of Conservation: Celebrating Jim Corbett's Legacy

On his 150th birth anniversary, Jim Corbett's enduring legacy as a conservationist was celebrated in Uttarakhand. Renowned for transforming from a hunter of man-eater tigers to a pioneering conservationist, his influence in tiger preservation remains impactful, as acknowledged by conservation events and local testimonies throughout areas tied to his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:27 IST
Echoes of Conservation: Celebrating Jim Corbett's Legacy
Jim Corbett
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to a man whose name is synonymous with conservation, Jim Corbett's 150th birth anniversary was celebrated across Uttarakhand. From the dense jungles to historic villages, officials, environmentalists, and locals united to honor the legendary conservationist.

Events across Corbett Tiger Reserve, his model village Chhoti Haldwani, and places like Kotdwar and Kalagarh commemorated Corbett's profound influence, emphasizing his initial role as a hunter of dangerous beasts turned vehement wildlife protector.

Corbett's transition from a hunter to a respected conservationist is widely credited for awakening global awareness about tiger preservation, making his name integral not only to India's wildlife conservation but also to local heritage and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025