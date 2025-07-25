Emerging Authors League Unveils India's Young Literary Stars

The Emerging Authors League recently announced the winners, highlighting India's bright young literary talents. Hosted by BriBooks as part of its Summer Book Writing Festival 2025, the competition rewarded student authors who showed exceptional commitment to crafting and publishing their stories.

Categories included Jury Choice, focusing on literary quality and originality, and Best-Seller, recognizing reader appeal. Both categories emphasized perseverance and creativity, with students transforming initial drafts into completed books. Over one million participants were expected nationwide.

Winning students and their schools may be nominated for the prestigious Literary Leadership Awards, offering national recognition through media features and jury selections. BriBooks continues to be a leader in supporting student authorship, with many Indian students becoming emerging voices in literature via its platform.

