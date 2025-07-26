Tensions and Unity: Mosques in Focus Amid Rising Islamophobia in the U.S.

Following reports of vandalism involving graffiti at mosques in Texas and California, Muslim leaders are enhancing efforts to safeguard sacred spaces and community members.

This increase in vigilance comes in a climate already tense from the US fallout over the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians since October 2023.

Amid a rise in anti-Muslim bigotry, incidents like these underscore the need for increased security and community support, as evidenced by gatherings to clean and overcome recent attacks with unity and resilience.