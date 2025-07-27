Left Menu

Revitalizing the Rhythm: Sohini Roy's Journey in Manipuri Classical Dance

Sohini Roy, a seasoned Manipuri classical dancer and anthropologist, expresses concern over the art form's lack of recognition. Despite challenges, she remains committed to promoting its unique cultural roots and teaching worldwide. Her journey, rooted in both performance and research, seeks to inspire a renaissance of Manipuri dance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:34 IST
Revitalizing the Rhythm: Sohini Roy's Journey in Manipuri Classical Dance
  • Country:
  • India

Sohini Roy, an esteemed anthropologist and Manipuri classical dancer, voiced her concerns over the art form's underappreciation in a recent conversation with PTI. Despite its rich cultural heritage, Manipuri dance has not achieved the national recognition it deserves, she lamented.

Roy attributes this challenge to a lack of leadership within the dance community and communication barriers faced by the artists. Yet, she remains hopeful due to the dedication of students in Imphal, who are eager to carry the tradition forward.

Roy's illustrious career spans decades, encompassing both academic achievements and performances across the globe. Her commitment to the art form continues as she educates students worldwide, determined to invigorate Manipuri dance through her ongoing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025