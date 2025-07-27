Revitalizing the Rhythm: Sohini Roy's Journey in Manipuri Classical Dance

Sohini Roy, an esteemed anthropologist and Manipuri classical dancer, voiced her concerns over the art form's underappreciation in a recent conversation with PTI. Despite its rich cultural heritage, Manipuri dance has not achieved the national recognition it deserves, she lamented.

Roy attributes this challenge to a lack of leadership within the dance community and communication barriers faced by the artists. Yet, she remains hopeful due to the dedication of students in Imphal, who are eager to carry the tradition forward.

Roy's illustrious career spans decades, encompassing both academic achievements and performances across the globe. Her commitment to the art form continues as she educates students worldwide, determined to invigorate Manipuri dance through her ongoing efforts.

