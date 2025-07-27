From Bullets to Bream: Jharkhand's Fish Farming Transformation

In a remarkable turn of events, former Naxalites in Jharkhand's Gumla district have traded violence for fish farming, a change lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as proof of development in tough conditions.

During the 124th Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi highlighted Om Prakash Sahu's journey from insurgency to a successful fish farmer and community leader.

The region once plagued by violence now sees over 150 families economically empowered through fish farming, backed by government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)