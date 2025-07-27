Left Menu

From Bullets to Bream: Jharkhand's Fish Farming Transformation

Former Naxalites in Gumla, Jharkhand, are shifting from violence to fish farming, showcasing development in challenging areas. Led by Om Prakash Sahu, this transformation highlights the region's economic revival. Initiatives like the PMMSY scheme are empowering former insurgents, creating employment, and reducing extremism in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:32 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, former Naxalites in Jharkhand's Gumla district have traded violence for fish farming, a change lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as proof of development in tough conditions.

During the 124th Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi highlighted Om Prakash Sahu's journey from insurgency to a successful fish farmer and community leader.

The region once plagued by violence now sees over 150 families economically empowered through fish farming, backed by government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

